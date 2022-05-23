Targeting Judges Has Become 'Fashionable' These Days, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 May, upheld Madras High Court’s order finding an advocate guilty of contempt and sentencing him to 15-day imprisonment and said that making allegations against judges has become a 'fashion' these days.

Justice DY Chadrachud said that such cases are most prevalent in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai on a large scale.

He further stated that lawyers are not above the law and added, “They will also have to face consequences if they try to obstruct the justice process.”