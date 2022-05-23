Targeting Judges Has Become 'Fashionable' These Days, Says Supreme Court
The SC upheld Madras HC’s order finding an advocate guilty of contempt and sentencing him to 15-day imprisonment.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 May, upheld Madras High Court’s order finding an advocate guilty of contempt and sentencing him to 15-day imprisonment and said that making allegations against judges has become a 'fashion' these days.
Justice DY Chadrachud said that such cases are most prevalent in Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai on a large scale.
He further stated that lawyers are not above the law and added, “They will also have to face consequences if they try to obstruct the justice process.”
Justice Chandrachud said that the judge was issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) as he was found at a tea shop near the high court and about a 100 advocates lay upon him and prevented the NBW from being served.
The lawyer also made allegations against Justice PT Asha.
'Cannot Level Wanton Allegations': SC
He added, “You cannot level wanton allegations. Imagine a 100 lawyers gathering. Lawyers are also subject to the process of law...Now, it is becoming a new fashion of making allegations against judges.”
The apex court said, “This man is completely incorrigible. He belongs to a class of lawyers who are absolutely incorrigible. They are a blot on the legal profession."
The lawyer had offered an unconditional apology, however, the Supreme Court refused to interfere.
Passing the prison sentence, the SC said that two weeks of imprisonment is a lenient punishment and hoped that the lawyer would learn some remorse of his actions when he goes to jail and when he is barred from practice.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.