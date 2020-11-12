Tamil Nadu University Removes Arundhati Roy’s Book from Syllabus

It is recommended under the ‘Commonwealth Literature’ elective and has been a part of the university’s syllabus since 2017.

The book, according to its publishers Penguin Random House, is a non-fiction account of ‘a little-known rebel movement in India’. “Deep in the forests, under the pretense of battling Maoist guerillas, the Indian government is waging a vicious total war against its own citizens - a war undocumented by a weak domestic press and fostered by corporations eager to exploit the rare minerals buried in tribal lands.”