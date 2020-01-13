Tamil Nadu Journo Held for Books on ‘Corruption’ in AIADMK Govt
Senior Tamil Nadu journalist Anbalagan was arrested on Sunday, 12 January, after a scuffle broke out between him and the office bearers of Booksellers' & Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI) at the Chennai Book Fair.
Anbalagan, at the Book Fair, sold books outlining the alleged corruption charges against the state government , particularly about the corruption of local administration minister SP Velumani.
A brawl took place when he demanded a refund of the fee hike he paid for the stall.
In the early hours of Sunday, Anbalagan was arrested from his home and charged with offences under non-bailable sections.
An office-bearer of the Chennai Press Club, he had put up the stall with books exposing “corruption”in the government that he had written based on information he received through the RTI Act.
BAPASI President RS Shanmugam stated that Anbalagan's arrest had nothing to do with the organisation. “It has nothing to do with us. The individual who was threatened has given the complaint,” he said, reported The Print.
However, the complainant in the case is the BAPASI secretary SK Murugan.
Murugan stated that they initially did not approve his publication to be showcased, but they agreed to give him space for a stall because he is a journalist and ran a publication.
(With inputs from ANI, The Print)
