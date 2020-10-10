‘Talks Won’t Help, Strengthen Alliances’: US On China’s Threat

Amid the India-China border tensions, the US' National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien stated that China had “attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control by force,” reported PTI.

Despite diplomatic talks and joint statements by the foreign ministers of both India and China, the standoff continues at Ladakh, increasing tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

Noting China’s international projects such as the One Belt One Road initiative, O’Brien stated that “impoverished companies” had taken on “opaque and unsustainable Chinese loans to pay Chinese firms employing Chinese labourers to build their infrastructure.” This debt had “eroded” the sovereignty of such countries.