Tahir Hussain’s Brother Held in Connection With Delhi Violence
Delhi Police on Monday, 9 March, arrested the brother of suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said.
Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, the police said.
Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a court dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi over the new citizenship law.
