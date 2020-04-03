COVID-19: 647 Who Attended Jamaat Event Test Positive Over 2 Days
COVID-19: 647 Who Attended Jamaat Event Test Positive Over 2 Days

The Quint
India

The Union Health Ministry on Friday, 3 April, said that 647 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two days.

COVID-19 cases related to the congregation have been reported from 14 states, the ministry official added.

“Out of 12 deaths reported in last 24 hours some are related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation,” the official said.

The Centre has also started blacklisting proceedings against 360 foreigners who participated in event.

‘Take Strict Action Against Members Who Abuse Health Workers’: Centre to States

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has directed the states to take “strict action” against the members of the religious group who are allegedly abusing health workers.

This comes in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly misbehaving with staff at MMG District Hospital, reported ANI.

The members are being quarantined at the hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Adityanath said that the accused did not obey the law and called them “enemies of humanity”.

