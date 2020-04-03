COVID-19: 647 Who Attended Jamaat Event Test Positive Over 2 Days

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has directed the states to take “strict action” against the members of the religious group who are allegedly abusing health workers.

This comes in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly misbehaving with staff at MMG District Hospital, reported ANI.

The members are being quarantined at the hospital after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Adityanath said that the accused did not obey the law and called them “enemies of humanity”.