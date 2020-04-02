Tablighi Jamaat: 960 Foreigners Blacklisted, Visas Cancelled
The government on Thursday, 1 April, blacklisted 960 foreigners and cancelled their visas after finding out that they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities, which was in violation of their visa conditions.
The Home Minister's Office asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners are currently living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.
The Tablighi Jamaat congregation has become a national concern as it emerged to be a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with hundreds of people who attended the meet testing positive.
"The Home Ministry has blacklisted 960 foreigners and their Indian visas have also been cancelled for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities while coming on tourist visas," the home minister's office tweeted.
Out of 2,346 people brought from Nizamuddin,1,810 persons have been quarantined and 536 people admitted in city hospitals, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a briefing on Thursday. Attendees from the congregation travelled across India, with cases linked to it emerging from as far as Gujarat, Assam and Tamil Nadu.
An FIR has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of the Tabligh-e-Jamaat for violating directions given by the government regarding restrictions on gatherings, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI.)