Suvendu Adhikari Gets Relief from Calcutta HC, Skips CID Interrogation

Trinamool Congress turncoat, and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was granted protection from arrest from the Calcutta High Court on Monday, 6 September, in a 2018 case involving a death of a security staff member by gunshot wound.

The court in its observation said that Adhikari could not be arrested in the existing and future cases without its approval, reported NDTV.

Subhabrata Chakraborty, the security staff member, allegedly killed himself in a police barrack in Purba Medinipur's Contai in 2018. As a state armed police personnel, Chakraborty was part of the Adhikari's security team who was then a Trinamool Congress MP.