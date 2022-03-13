Suspended BJD MLA Ploughs Vehicle Through Crowd in Khordha District, Odisha
Present Jagdev was suspended from the party last year after he had attacked a dalit leader of the BJP.
Suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prasant Jagdev allegedly rammed his vehicle through a crowd at Banapur in Khordha district, Odisha, on Saturday, 12 March, injuring at least 22 people.
The injured included 10 police personnel and two journalists.
The MLA of Chilika constituency was also critically injured after being roughed up by a mob after the incident.
The mob had gathered outside the office of the Banapur BDO (Block Development Officer) when the election for the block chairperson was going on, according to the police.
Jagdev is reportedly in the hospital at the moment, in police custody, and will be arrested after being discharged.
A case has been registered against Jagdev at Banapur town police station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code such as obstructing officers from performing their duties and causing grievous injury to people, according to PTI.
The Banapur police station inspector-in-charge RR Sahu and a local woman were also grievously injured and were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in Bhubaneswar.
"When the Banapur police station inspector in-charge attempted to stop the MLA, he was also hit by the lawmaker's vehicle," central range inspector general Narasingha Bhol said, as quoted by PTI.
Jagdev was suspended last year from the BJD, the ruling party in Odisha, for attacking a Dalit leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party in Opposition.
BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra disassociated the party from the "gruesome" incident.
"The Biju Janata Dal strongly condemns this barbaric act by Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev at Banpur today. Violence has no place in democracy and such an act is shocking and unfortunate," he said.
(With inputs from PTI.)
