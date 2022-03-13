Suspended BJD MLA Ploughs Vehicle Through Crowd in Khordha District, Odisha

The mob had gathered outside the office of the Banapur BDO (Block Development Officer) when the election for the block chairperson was going on, according to the police.

Jagdev is reportedly in the hospital at the moment, in police custody, and will be arrested after being discharged.

A case has been registered against Jagdev at Banapur town police station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code such as obstructing officers from performing their duties and causing grievous injury to people, according to PTI.