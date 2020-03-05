Suspected Coronavirus Patient Flees Hospital in Punjab’s Moga
A native of Punjab's Moga who had returned from Dubai and was suspected to have coronavirus, ran away from a local hospital without giving samples for testing as he panicked after some media persons started clicking his photographs on Wednesday, 4 March, The Indian Express reported.
However, hours later, the 32-tear-old patient returned to the hospital and gave samples for testing.
"However, the media soon reached the spot and one of the photographers started taking his photographs, due to which he panicked and left without giving samples or informing anyone," Epidemiologist at the Civil Hospital Dr Naresh Kumar told The Indian Express.
After the patient went missing, the doctors sought the help of police to trace him as soon as possible.
Badhni Kalan police station SHO Sub-Inspector Navpreet Singh said the man had himself returned after receiving a call from the hospital by the time a three-member police party had reached his village to counsel him.
The patient has been kept in isolation ward and is stated to be stable.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
