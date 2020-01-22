Suspect in Mangalore Airport Bomb Case Surrenders Before Police

On Monday, 20 January, parts of an IED were found near a ticketing counter at the Mangaluru International Airport. According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a person kept a bag and left it unattended outside the airport. Within five minutes security personnel deployed outside observed this bag and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) was called in.

Later they found components of IED inside the bag. This was later transported to outskirts of the city and defused.