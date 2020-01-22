Suspect in Mangalore Airport Bomb Case Surrenders Before Police
A man claiming to be the person who kept part of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Mangaluru International Airport surrendered before police in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 22 January.
On Wednesday morning, he approached the officer of Director General of Police’s office claiming he was the person who kept the IED. He was subsequently taken into custody by the Usloor Gate police and his interrogation is underway.
Mangaluru police commissioner PS Harsha said that a team of Mangaluru police has been dispatched to interrogate the suspect and verify the details.
On Monday, 20 January, parts of an IED were found near a ticketing counter at the Mangaluru International Airport. According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a person kept a bag and left it unattended outside the airport. Within five minutes security personnel deployed outside observed this bag and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) was called in.
Later they found components of IED inside the bag. This was later transported to outskirts of the city and defused.
