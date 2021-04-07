‘Suraksha Kavach’: Delhi HC Says Mask Mandatory When Driving Alone

The Delhi government had earlier told the court that an office order from April 2020 was still in effect, mandating wearing of mask while driving a personal or an official vehicle. It further argued that private vehicles fell in the public realm, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry had said it had not passed any direction calling for people to wear masks while driving solo, while pointing out that health is a state subject and putting the onus on the Delhi government to decide in this regard.

The observation of the high court comes as the the country, including the national capital, sees an alarming surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases in what is being called the second wave of the pandemic in the country. On Wednesday, the country reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,28,01,785. The death toll increased by 630 to 1,66,177.

This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.