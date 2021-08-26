ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court To Adopt ‘Hybrid’ Mode, Begin Physical Hearings From 1 Sep: Report

The apex court will reportedly decide on holding physical hearing on all days on the basis of the COVID situation.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Supreme Court of India image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Over four months since the Supreme Court first introduced and halted 'hybrid' hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the apex court will resume physical hearings on some days from 1 September, NDTV reported.

According to sources, the hearing will be virtual on Monday and Friday, i.e. admission days, and will be a mix of both physical and online on the rest of the days.

The apex court will reportedly decide on holding physical hearing on all days on the basis of the COVID-19 situation in the country, NDTV reported.

The decision to hold hybrid legal proceedings came two days after the court dismissed an urgent hearing of a plea against the Uttarakhand High Court order stating that it will resume full-time in-person judicial work.

Also Read

Trend of Police Officials Siding With Ruling Party Needs To Stop: Supreme Court

Trend of Police Officials Siding With Ruling Party Needs To Stop: Supreme Court

The apex court had suspended all physical operations due to the pandemic in 2020. Around a year later, in March this year, it introduced the 'hybrid mode'. However, it went back to virtual hearings soon after, as the second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country.

(With inputs from NDTV)

Also Read

Year After Lockdown, Delhi HC to Resume Daily Physical Hearings

Year After Lockdown, Delhi HC to Resume Daily Physical Hearings

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT