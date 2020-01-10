Supreme Court Order on Kashmir a ‘Big Jolt’ to Modi Govt: Congress

The Congress on Friday, 10 January, said the Supreme Court has given a big jolt to the Modi government's "illegal activities" by ruling that access to the internet is a fundamental right and that dissent cannot be oppressed by the imposition of prohibitory orders.

"SC delivers a first big jolt of 2020 to illegal activities of Modi Govt by stating the importance of the internet as a fundamental right. Double shock for Modi-Shah that dissent cannot be oppressed by imposing section 144. Modiji reminded that nation bows before Constitution and not him!" Surjewala said in a tweet.