The Supreme Court on Friday, 5 June, sought the Centre's response on a petition seeking a cap on fees charged by private hospitals for coronavirus treatment, news agency PTI reported. The top court has given Centre one week to respond and will hear the matter next week.The SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah, and V Ramasubramanian also asked private hospitals whether they are willing to provide treatment for COVID-19 on charges prescribed under Ayushman Bharat scheme.The petitioner reportedly argued that private hospitals across the country were charging exorbitant prices for the treatment and that only the "affluent people" can afford it, reported Scroll.in.The petitioner sought that the government should fix prices charged by private quarantine facilities.Just a day earlier, the Centre had told the top court that it had no authority to direct private and charitable hospitals in the country to provide free treatment to those infected with the coronavirus.In May, the apex court had directed the government to identify private hospitals where patients could be treated for free or at a minimum cost.(With inputs from PTI, Scroll.in)