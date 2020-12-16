Plea Seeks Uniform Grounds for Divorce, SC Sends Notice to Centre
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the court is issuing notice with great caution.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 16 December, issued a notice on two PILs seeking direction to bring uniformity in matters of divorce and alimony across all religions.
The Chief Justice told petitioner's counsel that the court can grant a hearing in the plea, but problem is why should Hindu and Muslim community be brought on par like this.
“You are making us go into a direction which will encroach upon personal laws and demolish what the personal laws seek to achieve,” Bobde said.
Chief Justice said, “How will you decide whether to adopt what is in Hinduism, Islam or Christianity?”
The counsel replied that if religious rights infringe upon the fundamental rights then such rights cannot be considered.
BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, in two separate PILs, stated that women across all religions ought to be treated equally and fundamental rights should be protected.
“Grounds of divorce are neither gender neutral nor religion neutral. For example, adultery is a ground of divorce for Hindus, Christians and Parsis but not for Muslims. Incurable leprosy is a ground of divorce for Hindus and Christians but not for Parsis and Muslims. Impotence is a ground of divorce for Hindus-Muslims but not for Christian-Parsis. Underage marriage is a ground of divorce for Hindus but not for Christians, Parsis and Muslims,” the petition stated, reported Hindustan Times.
The bench also queried does Article 14 prove to be an injunction against the state? And, on the basis of Article 14 and 15, the bench asked, should there be more grounds for divorce?
Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the petitioner, contended that the state has to ensure certain rights and dignity under the Constitution and if a religious right is abusing the right then the state has to step in. The Hindu law was codified but not the Muslim law, she added.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and IANS)
