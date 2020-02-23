Supreme Court Has Been Pro-Active & Progressive: President Kovind

Dealing with the challenges faced by the judiciary in the wake of evolution of information technology, the president said that new questions like data protection and right to privacy have emerged.

He said landmark verdicts of the Supreme Court have strengthened the legal and constitutional framework of India and its bench and bar are known for their legal scholarship and intellectual wisdom.

“The recent move towards introducing an alternative dispute resolution mechanism is expected to reduce the burden on the court to a considerable extent,” he said, adding, “Dispute resolution through mediation and conciliation would help resolve the problem amicably in an effective manner instead of resorting to a lengthy litigation process.”

Kovind said that the courts in India have been adapting to new technologies and also considering the potential of artificial intelligence to speed up justice delivery.

“I am sure that the deliberations of the conference will help strengthen the judicial system not only in India but also in other countries,” he said during the conference at the Supreme Court.