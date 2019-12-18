SC Denies Stay on CAA, Asks Govt to Reply on 59 Pleas Against Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 17 December, issued a notice to Centre on a total of 59 PILs challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and refused to stay the implementation of the new provision.

The case was being heard by a bench of CJI SA Bobde along with Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

They also refused a request by BJP leader Ashwani Upadhyay asking for a direction to publish facts and dispel doubts about the Act.