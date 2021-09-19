Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

State Must Remember Its Obligations and Duties to Constitution

Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave, in his column for The Indian Express, writes about a pattern of the last seven years which shows that only a select section of citizens, such as the Opposition, the minority community, activists, dissenters and the likes, have been acted against by the state and argues that “the Supreme Court must remind the state to act constitutionally, lawfully and justly in every case across the country.”