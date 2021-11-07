Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
We sifted through the papers to find the best opinion reads so you wouldn't have to.
No Ram Rajya Yet
In her column for The Indian Express, political commentator Tavleen Singh writes on how denials, drama and massive publicity campaigns have become the weapons against criticisms of the Prime Minister and his chief ministers.
She observes that despite the reforms and campaigns announced by the Prime Minister, we will not see India change until there is “serious administration reform.”
"Modi’s promises of change are many. But where are those smart cities promised seven years ago? His new promise is that every Indian home will have clean drinking water by the next general election. How will this be achieved? This column has often praised the Swachh Bharat campaign, and it is remarkable that open defecation has become socially unacceptable, but to say that India has become free of this ancient habit is not true. Swachh Bharat should include sanitary living conditions, so why does garbage continue to rot in public places? Why do human beings continue to be sent into filthy sewers to clean them without protective clothing or the right tools? Eradicating manual scavenging should be an essential part of Swachh Bharat, and yet it finds almost no mention in it."Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
Pro-Change or No Change
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, reflects on the battles between pro-changers and no-changers. Exploring this battle through the recent by polls held in 29 state assemblies, he notes that after “the curtain raiser of 2021, the year 2022 promises to witness another epic battle.”
"A decisive vote for change alone will unseat the BJP in the next LS election. Such a change of government is necessary if the voters are concerned about the sluggish growth rate, soaring prices, high unemployment, divisive and discriminatory laws, misuse of law enforcement agencies and pervasive sense of fear. Presently, the relentless price rise alone seems to be playing on the minds of the voters. The other negatives may have a subliminal influence. On the other hand, Hindutva, Ayodhya, Pakistan-is-the-enemy, immigrants-are-termites etc continue to have a disproportionate influence on the minds of voters, especially in the Hindi-speaking states."P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
The Right Time for India to Have Its Own Climate Law
On the heels of India announcing its new climate goals at COP26 in Glasgow, conservation biologist Neha Sinha of the Bombay Natural History Society writes in her piece for The Hindu, that India's existing laws are not adequate to dealing with climate change.
"Which law covers climate? First, our existing laws are not adequate to deal with climate change. We have for example the Environment (Protection) Act (EPA), 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. Yet, climate is not exactly water or air. Which law would cover the impacts of a cyclone, for instance or work to reduce future climate impacts? And neither are we ready to tackle environmental/climate violations. The Environment (Protection) Act is grossly inadequate to deal with violations on climate. Clause 24 of the Act, “Effect of Other Laws”, states that if an offence is committed under the EPA or any other law, the person will be punished under the other law (for example, Code of Criminal Procedure). This makes the EPA subordinate to every other law."Neha Singh in The Hindu
What We Need to Fix Our Judicial System
Reflecting on the bail proceedings which followed Aryan Khan's arrest, Chitrankshi Jain and Prashant Reddy T in their piece on The Indian Express, delineate on how a bail box outside Arthur Road Jail prevented the Khan from early release and how it is symptomatic of a deeper problem in India’s judicial system.
"The answer to fixing our judicial system does not lie in throwing more money at it or building shiny new digital platforms or creating a new behemoth like the National Judicial Infrastructure Corporation as demanded by the incumbent Chief Justice of India. The solution lies in demanding accountability from judges who insist on running administratively-complex projects for which they are not trained and for which they lack the required skills."Chitrankshi Jain and Prashant Reddy T in The Indian Express
India’s Power Discoms Are at a Critical Point
Writer for The Indian Express, Ishan Bakshi opines that India’s power sector is at a tipping point with increase in push towards solar energy and the change in the Centre’s approach towards the distribution segment.
"A business as usual scenario will no longer suffice. Short of outright privatisation, market pricing of tariffs, options seem limited. To provide some perspective — as of March 2020, the net worth of all public sector distribution utilities in the country put together was a negative Rs 61,757 crore (though it was positive in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra). In comparison, the combined net worth of the few private sector discoms that exist in the country was a positive Rs 24,965 crore."Ishan Bakshi in The Indian Express
Charting a Trade Route After The MC12
Professor of Economics at The Jawaharlal Nehru University, Biswajit Dhar in his piece in The Hindu writes on the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organisation and how the current uptick in global trade provides the ideal scenario for the WTO-member states to revisit trade rules.
"Does the run-up to the MC12 provide any evidence that the global trading system can be slightly less iniquitous than it has been? The answer lies in the possible outcomes in some of the areas that are currently witnessing intense negotiations. These include adoption of WTO rules on electronic commerce, investment facilitation, and fisheries subsidies. But there is one issue that surmounts all others, namely, the WTO’s response to demands that technologies necessary for producing vaccines, medicines, and other medical products for COVID-19 treatment should be available without the restrictions imposed by intellectual property rights (IPRs)."Biswajit Dhar in The Hindu
How to Define a Farmer
In their piece on The Indian Express, Ishan Anand, Arindam Banerjee and Anirban Dasgupta opine on how at a time of national protests by farmers against the three farm laws, categorising farmers based on their dependence of farm income and land ownership is incorrect.
"The fall in crop incomes and the crisis of economic viability has continued in Indian agriculture for myriad factors since the late 1990s. For several decades now, successive governments have pursued policies that have led to worsening agrarian distress. This has pushed millions into low-paying petty jobs and continues to plague those who are compelled to depend (even partially) on agriculture for survival. The need for creation of decent non-farm jobs is well-recognised, but this is unlikely to happen with the crisis-ridden farm sector. Forced destruction of the livelihoods of millions of smallholders by withdrawal of the little they receive by the way of state support is nothing but a recipe for disaster. The solution to the problem of Indian farmers needs a serious rethink of the economic policies and surely cannot lie in simply excluding them by redefinition."Ishan Anand , Arindam Banerjee , Anirban Dasgupta in The Indian Express
The Bindi business: No Full Stops
Reflecting on the recent celebration of Diwali, Pooja Pillai in her column for The Indian Express, writes on the recent outrage against brands and the #NoBindiNoBusiness trend. “Since when has the weight of Diwali celebration rested so heavily on a single dot on the forehead?" she asks.
"But let’s talk about the real reason why many Indian women like to wear a bindi: because it makes us feel attractive. For, believe it or not, personal style and aesthetic choices define how women dress up, including whether or not they will use a bindi to round off a look. Tradition and spiritual/cultural leanings have something to do with it, no doubt, but equally, a woman will choose a bindi based on how well it goes with her lehenga or anarkali. A big red bindi will make her look like the suhagan that she is, but surely a small diamante bindi would look more elegant with her cocktail sari? Should she go for a delicate dot high up on her forehead, like Maharani Gayatri Devi, or between her eyebrows, like Devika Rani? How about matching the colour of her bindi to her outfit, like Sridevi did in Chandni? Would a thin, long sticker-bindi, like the one sported by Mandira Bedi in Shanti, look “retro-cool” or just plain silly? "Pooja Pillai in The Indian Express
