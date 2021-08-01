Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

The border conflict between Assam and Mizoram which has led to the death of at least six police personnel has left many in shock. Some have even said that such a conflict could potentially shake the foundations of India's federal structure as well as that of peace in the region. In his column for The Hindustan Times, Sanjoy Hazarika gives a historical context to this border dispute. He also enunciates how the only way to solve this is to re-think and recalibrate policies based on the evolving local sentiments of the region.