Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In an article for the Business Standard, economist Mariana Mazzucato and British Labour Party politician Alan Donnelly put forward the idea how G-7 nations can help countries that are struggling to recover from the pandemic, and from the over growing debt crisis that they have been trapped into. The two columnists suggest a three pronged tool to G7 leaders and ask them to use their substantial influence at the IMF to push for a new operating model, that both supports the public investment in essential services and also ensures the countries do not end up gutting its capacity to provide those services.