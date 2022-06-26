Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Penny Wise, Security Foolish
P Chidambaram highlights, in his 5-pointed argument, how poorly the Agnipath scheme was being implemented and what was wrong with this recruitment process. In his column in the Indian Express, he opines that the implementation of Agniveer model could be tried and tested in Israel, but the need for the Government of India to justify the effecting of this policy was indeed juvenile.
"There is a tradition and ethos in the defence forces, especially in the Army. A soldier must be ready to die for his country and his comrades. The regimental system may be archaic but it made the Indian Army among the best fighting forces in the world. During the four-year tour of duty, the Agniveers know that at the end of the tenure, 75 per cent of them will be unhappy ex-soldiers (without the status of ex-Servicemen) and financially insecure. Will there be camaraderie or rivalry among such soldiers during the four years? How can you expect such soldiers to make the supreme sacrifice, if necessary."
A Disgraceful Saga
In her column for the Indian Express, Tavleen Singh writes about how the Indian populace has turned numb towards repeated acts by the politicians of jumping alliances. She expresses her angst, by putting the spotlight on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra as she seeks the intervention of the Election Commission of India.
"It is vital that questions start being asked. Or there is not the smallest hope that in this ‘new India’, the worst habits and practices of that old India will end. And it must. We badly need a political culture that is not defined by cynicism, corruption, and chicanery. It is no small thing for the government of one of our most important states to be brought down before it has completed its term. But after we saw what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Goa, our sensibilities have got numbed."
The Caste and Politics of Sena’s Rise and its Crisis
Writing for the Indian Express, scholar on Dalit and African-American movements, Suraj Yengde points out how a political party such as the Shiv Sena, built on Marathi regionalism, had opened its wings to caste politics, but continued to remain an issue-based, reactionary congregation.
"The Hindutva brand that Uddhav espouses now is, in a sense, that of his grandfather Keshav Thackeray. Hindutva for the Thackeray patriarch meant self-rule and a strike against Brahmin priesthood. Keshav was known for his staunch anti-Brahmin, lower-caste politics, partly owing to the subordination of his caste group in the varna hierarchy, as a group that worked as scribes or pen smiths and accountants. Uddhav too has lately been calling out the Brahmin in the room, by hinting at the damage caused by the RSS’s Brahminism."
The Patriots
In this Telegraph column, Asim Ali writes about the discourse of nationalism and the fight among political parties in India to own the space. He says that there are two forms of nationalism—first is ‘unitary nationalism’ of the pre-independence times, which means, articulating the Indian nation to be an amalgamation of diverse identities, and the second being ‘developmental nationalism’, which the Congress adopted to project the party as a vanguard leading the nation.
"Over the last three decades, the BJP has slowly displaced the Congress from these two politically operative faces of mainstream Indian nationalism. Firstly, the coalition-era pushed the Congress away from an uncompromising articulation of the ‘national interest’ as it began to negotiate and bargain with an array of regional allies. Although the same coalitional pressures also applied to the BJP, the saffron party (and the larger sangh parivar) only redoubled its chauvinistic rhetoric. The BJP has largely succeeded in bridging the not-so-large gap between ‘unitary nationalism’ (with a pronounced majoritarian bent) and ethnic nationalism. When asked about India’s biggest threats in a 2015 Pew survey, 86% respondents included Pakistan, 82% included Naxalites, and 74% included the Lashkar-e-Toiba. Thus, through the successful securitisation of the anti-Muslim discourse, the BJP has transcended the space of a mere communal party and now owns the space of ‘unitary nationalism’."
How G7 Could Help the Debt-Distressed
In an article for the Business Standard, economist Mariana Mazzucato and British Labour Party politician Alan Donnelly put forward the idea how G-7 nations can help countries that are struggling to recover from the pandemic, and from the over growing debt crisis that they have been trapped into. The two columnists suggest a three pronged tool to G7 leaders and ask them to use their substantial influence at the IMF to push for a new operating model, that both supports the public investment in essential services and also ensures the countries do not end up gutting its capacity to provide those services.
"If the G7 wants to see low- and middle-income countries invest more in “health for all,” decarbonisation, and other United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, it needs to do everything in its power to help create the right external conditions. By supporting a new SDR allocation, offering conditional debt relief, and ending the IMF’s fixation on austerity, G7 leaders can help give poorer countries a fighting chance."
Murmu is Much More than the ‘First Santhal Woman President’
In this fascinating defence of Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's pick for 2022 presidential elections in India, columnist Sandip Roy writes about how identity traps are hard to avoid especially with under-represented communities. In this opinion for the Time of India, he rallies behind Murmu and says that the first female adivasi presidential nominee is much more than the identities that media is highlighting, given the brouhaha of political parties to assert their relevance.
"In India as we get more mired in identity and sub-identity politics, candidates in many parts of the country just become a stand-in for their caste groupings. But at the level of the presidency all of that becomes symbolic. One cannot say the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind as President helped the cause of Dalit empowerment in India. Nor did Pratibha Patil’s term advance the rights of women. It is unfair to put the weight of tribal advancement on one Droupadi Murmu’s shoulders. It is not her responsibility to make right historical wrongs. Nor is her nomination reparations for the same. But it is an opportunity for many Indians to take stock of their attitude towards Adivasis."
Yes, the Left is Back in Latin America
After close to five decades, the spirit of socialist reforms and communism is once again back in Latin America. In Peru, it is the son of a peasants, Pedro Castillo who has taken power, and in Colombia it is Gustavo Petro, a former urban guerrilla member of M19 that fought the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). In his opinion for The Hindu, Chilean politician Jorge Heine talks about the rising pink tide in Southern American states and how it is distinct in Colombia, when compared to earlier forms of Communism that spread across the continent.
"Are we likely to see something similar in years to come? In other words, are we at the beginning of another “political cycle”, marked by the ascendancy of the Left? Yes, the Left is back. The question is, what kind of Left, and how long will it last? In many ways, this is a different Left. Mr. Petro, 62, an economist, and a former mayor of Bogotá, is especially attuned to the environmental challenge. His agenda includes weaning Colombia away from its dependence on fossil fuels such as oil and coal (40% of the country’s export revenues come from oil), stopping fracking (a technique used in natural gas and petroleum production), and moving towards an energy transition."
