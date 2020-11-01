Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You 

In his column for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan argues that the tension between politics and religious community defines the contemporary nation state. This is true, he writes, not only of states that are openly majoritarian, like Israel or Pakistan, but even those that aren’t.

Writing in the context of recent events in France, Kesavan states that Macron’s France, despite its racial and religious diversity and its vaunted secularism, seems a more brittle and dangerous place for a religious minority than Trump’s America. He contends that India, too, faces a similar situation under the current political dispensation.