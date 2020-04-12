Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You
Out Of My Mind: Beware False Coronavirus Optimism
Is India really tackling the COVID-19 crisis by the horns, as compared to other countries? Or is the lack of testing giving us a false sense of optimism? In this column for The Indian Express, Lord Meghnad Desai talks about how, in these times, it is important to call a spade a spade and not get swayed by false patriotism in the fight against the virus.
So far the number of deaths in India has remained small. There seems to be a wave of self-congratulations. Friends call me up and say proudly that there is something unique about India and Indians — their food habits, their insistence on bathing and washing every day, several times if necessary, the warm weather etc. Patriotism is always welcome, but not unrealism. The manner in which the virus spreads initially, its later acceleration, the juxtaposition between people tested and the number of positive and the number of dead, have a shape which is well-known in statistics and hence a tool that is reliable. All countries fall into a general, almost universal, pattern. The start is slow after the first few positive cases. But then the spread steps up gradually. India is at the initial stage where the curve is low and flat. When Britain was at that stage, the government and its scientific advisers thought they had the freedom to choose when the big upsurge will come. Indeed all Western European countries were aware that the rise would come, but optimistic about the period before its acceleration. The US was perhaps the most relaxed, or at least Donald Trump was.Lord Meghnad Desai in The Indian Express
Fifth Column: Destitution Or Disease?
With the COVID-19 lockdown slated to be extended across the country, Tavleen Singh, in her piece for The Indian Express, talks about how the concern for a large number of poor, is rapidly shifting from that of life to livelihood.
Local people fear that they will not be able to survive much longer if all economic activity remains in a state of total suspension. There are also fears that if road travel becomes more difficult, the village grocery shop could soon run out of supplies. There is a consensus that if the lockdown continues then it should be made less severe so that small shops and businesses can start opening their doors again. Will this happen? Nobody is foolish enough to believe that life can go back to the way it was immediately, but they hope that it will in some measure.Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
India Now Needs A New And Bold Economic Plan
In his column for The Hindustan Times, Chanakya delves deeper into the economics of the lockdown and suggests measures that the government can employ to ensure that the economy survives this period. This would first require adequate funding, he says, to the tune of 4-5 percent of the GDP.
With the first quarter (April-June) pretty much a write-off, the impact on production will be brutal. The United States (US) economy will produce 34% less in the first quarter, according to some reports. Corresponding numbers for India are not available, but no one will be surprised if the number is at least 34% here. In fact, given the completeness of the lockdown in many parts of the country, it could be 50%. That’s the kind of blow some businesses may not be able to withstand — they will simply go under. Many others will cut costs and jobs. Tens (some say hundreds) of millions of people may be plunged back into poverty. Investment will suffer, as will consumption. The damage could set India back three to five years, maybe a decade.Chanakya in The Hindustan Times
Inside Track: Out Of Shadows
In her weekly dose of political gossip, Coomi Kapoor, in her column for The Indian Express this week, talks about Dr. Harsh Vardhan's appointment as Health Minister, the security measures (or the lack of them) with regard to the the Tablighi Jamaat, the notoriety that Delhi's Nizamuddin area has gained because of it, Yogi Adityanath's move to claim all the glory from his Ram Navami event and Uddhav Thackeray's transformation as a leader of the people in these times of the corona crisis.
The authorities turned a blind eye to the huge congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin, Delhi, last month not because of an intelligence failure but to avoid a confrontation with the powerful chief of the Tablighi Jamaat sect. The Maulana had excellent relations with the local police, the state government appreciated his popularity among minority voters and the Central government was conscious of how well-networked he was with Middle-East and South-East Asian establishments. The first alarm bells of a potential health hazard were, in fact, sounded by the Markaz’s immediate Muslim neighbours, who feared for their safety. Between March 18 and 22, the AAP government tried to cajole the Maulana to ask his followers to disperse. It was only after two separate deaths, in Srinagar and South India, that the link between the Markaz gathering and coronavirus was detected. Amit Shah immediately ordered police not to permit the Tablighi followers to disperse, as was the original plan. He wanted them all quarantined.Coomi Kapoor in The Indian Express
It’s Time For India To Play Hardball With Trump
US President Donald Trump's recent statement, threatening to put sanctions on India if it stopped the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US, has not gone down well with Swaminathan Aiyar. In his column for The Times Of India, Aiyar says that it's time that India stops taking these threats lying down.
I unhesitatingly call Trump a monster who wants us to act as though American lives are more valuable than Indian ones. Indian diplomats have to be more circumspect in word and deed. But they must seize the opportunity to ensure a diplomatic payback. In return, Trump should restore duty-free entry into the US of $ 6.2 billion of Indian exports under the generalised system of preferences (GSP), a privilege he cut off in 2018. Many hoped for a trade deal restoring GSP during Trump’s visit to India in January, but in vain. India now has the leverage to make it happen.Swaminathan Aiyar in The Times Of India
From Namaste To Corona Drugs, West Is Looking To East For Survival Tips
Taking from Trump's statement, Sandip Roy, in his article for The Times Of India, points at a cultural shift that this pandemic has facilitated. Indians, known to deprecate their own country as a hotbed of diseases, are for the first time, not feeling safe in America or any "foreign land". For the first time, in a long time, the East may be leading the way in disease control.
Once we brought back Camay soaps. Now we bring back the virus. “Foreign-returned” has acquired a patina of suspicion rather than pride. The foreign-returned are sent to quarantine much like Americans once did to all immigrants during the cholera epidemic of 1892. Parents in India worry more about their children in America than in some other corner of India. Countries like Italy are regarded with trepidation the way the West traditionally regarded yellow fever zones in Africa. Foreigners in India, usually on the top of high society’s guest list, are objects of suspicion these days. When my friends Milena Chilla-Markhoff and her mother, who live in Kolkata about half the year, opted for repatriation back to Germany after commercial flights ceased in India, their biggest hurdle was getting someone to take them to the hotel from where the evacuees would leave for the airport. The cab services that would have once clamoured to take foreigners were reluctant to ferry anyone who looked foreign.Sandip Roy in The Times Of India
Communication Is Key In This War Against The Virus
In the times of lockdown, the "isolation" can get maddening. In his piece for The Hindustan Times, Mark Tully enunciates how this is probably when we are communicating most with those around us. And if we are not, it's time we start. Yes, this advice goes for the government too.
Communication with family and friends alleviates loneliness for those alone in isolation, and for those with some company, it relieves the strain of living in close proximity day after day. This strain must be partially responsible for the rise in domestic violence that the British police have been reporting since the lockdown started. Communication strengthens our mutual resolve to fight the virus. We need the government to communicate its measures for combating the virus and to give us hope that we will eventually win. The prime minister is the government’s chief spokesman. Narendra Modi is a remarkably talented communicator and he has tailored that talent to suit the pandemic.Mark Tully in The Hindustan Times
Humour In The Time Of Coronavirus
In a departure from the usual morbidity that is surrounding the corona narrative, Karan Thapar, in this week's column for The Hindustan Times, shares some of the wittiest and funniest messages, anecdotes and WhatsApp forwards that he's received during this time.
Shashi Tharoor sent this. He was playing with the different ways you can say something has died. “It is with great sadness that I have to mention the loss of a few further local businesses around our town. The specialist in submersibles has gone under, the manufacturer of food blenders has gone into liquidation, a dog kennel has had to call in the retrievers, the suppliers of paper for origami enthusiasts has folded, the Heinz factory has been canned as they couldn’t ketchup with orders, the tarmac-laying company has reached the end of the road, the bread company has run out of dough, the clock manufacturer has had to wind down and gone cuckoo, the Chinese has been taken away, the shoe shop has had to put his foot down and given his staff the boot and finally the laundrette has been taken to the cleaners!”Karan Thapar in The Hindustan Times
CEOs In Lungis! How WFH Will Change Office Dressing
End your Sunday with this fun guest piece by Sonam Joshi for The Times Of India where she talks about the new "waist-up" fashion that has become the trend of these times when work-from-home is the norm, and video meetings on Zoom is how the world functions.
If my boss is reading this- we know there are pyjamas under that well-ironed shirt!
Fashion journalist and author Sujata Assomull points out that we dress according to our mood, so it is natural for people to dress easy in these uncertain times. “You could call #WFH dressing the new “Friday Dressing”, she says. “People are dressing more for themselves than others right now, and in the future, this attitude could continue.” Even CEOs are taking it easy. Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra recently confessed on Twitter that he had donned a lungi under his shirt while working from home. Nikhil Rajpal, CEO of Hero Electronix, says he still makes an effort to wear collared T-shirts, but usually pairs them with shorts as the days get hotter in Gurugram. “We did tell employees to dress like they would at work, but the dress code is much more relaxed than it used to be,” says Rajpal, 44. “At the same times, some basics are important — you don’t want to see someone who looks like they haven’t showered, have messy hair or show up in night clothes. You want to show that you’re focusing.”Sonam Joshi in The Times Of India
