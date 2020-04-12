Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

So far the number of deaths in India has remained small. There seems to be a wave of self-congratulations. Friends call me up and say proudly that there is something unique about India and Indians — their food habits, their insistence on bathing and washing every day, several times if necessary, the warm weather etc. Patriotism is always welcome, but not unrealism. The manner in which the virus spreads initially, its later acceleration, the juxtaposition between people tested and the number of positive and the number of dead, have a shape which is well-known in statistics and hence a tool that is reliable. All countries fall into a general, almost universal, pattern. The start is slow after the first few positive cases. But then the spread steps up gradually. India is at the initial stage where the curve is low and flat. When Britain was at that stage, the government and its scientific advisers thought they had the freedom to choose when the big upsurge will come. Indeed all Western European countries were aware that the rise would come, but optimistic about the period before its acceleration. The US was perhaps the most relaxed, or at least Donald Trump was.

Lord Meghnad Desai in The Indian Express