Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

If there's anyone who can tell you a riveting story on India that's part travelogue, part philosophy, and wholly political while remaining non-partisan, it has to be Mark Tully.

In his piece in the Hindustan Times, he writes of how Train 18, designed at the Chennai coach factory and manufactured within 18 months, is now back and the drawing board, ostensibly in a bid to change 'good' to 'best'. From make in India, to inviting tenders from foreign companies, from two fully functional trains to sketchy asks detailing improvements, the future of India's Complete Trains, he says, is yet to get on track.