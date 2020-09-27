Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Coomi Kapoor writes in The Indian Express on the Congress party re-organisation, where Mukul Wasnik was appointed to the powerful six-member committee which takes decisions in Sonia’s absence, how the involvement of Enforcement Directorate in the case of journalist Rajeev Sharma, could go the Sushant case way, Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister has been selected as Executive Director of the World Bank, how the young recruits of IPAC have been responsible for controversial tweets and how the short Monsoon Session of Parliament saw several prominent MPs missing.