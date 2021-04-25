Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Moving to some political news now. The month-long West Bengal election is soon drawing to an end with two phases of polling to go. Next Sunday, we'll know who will form government in the state. In his article for The Hindustan Times, Mark Tully talks about the battle of identities that has been pushed by both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, making it the narrative-builder this election. In this contest between the Bengali identity and the Hindu identity, which will come out on top?