Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

“For the first time since India first celebrated Republic Day on January 26, 1950, there will be two parades in Delhi next week”, writes Tavleen Singh for the Indian Express. Speaking about the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, Singh says “it seeks not to disrupt the official parade but to make the point that the government has stopped listening to the people”.

In her column, she questions why the Modi government is insisting on farm reforms that have been deeply resented and resisted by farmers who have lodged their protest by camping on Delhi borders for more than two months.