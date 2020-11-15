Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Commenting on the recent elections in the United States of America and the Indian state of Bihar, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says that the driving force behind deepening divisions in both countries is ethno-nationalism.

In his column for The Indian Express, Chidambaram writes that while in the United States, Joe Biden won the Presidential elections with his message of “healing the divisions”, there is no party in India that can provide a counter-narrative to the politics of PM Modi.