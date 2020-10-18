Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

The Indian economy has been sliding rapidly into an abyss as opposed to the claims made by the ruling government that it was the ‘fastest-growing large economy in the world’, writes P Chidambaram in his latest piece for The Indian Express.

He also lists some of the arguments presented by Dr Arvind Panagariya in favour of Modi who says that the current PM has established his reformist credentials alongside PMs like P.V. Narasimha Rao and Vajpayee.

Chidambaram adds that Modi is a cautious leader with a strong bias towards crony capitalism.