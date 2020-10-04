Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

There is a Supreme Court judgment that if a woman says she was raped then this testimony is enough. But, Yogi Adityanath seems to have his own interpretation of the law, writes Talveen Singh in her column for The Indian Express, pointing out that his police force went to extraordinary lengths to prove that the survivor was not raped. She argues what happened in Hathras has come as a grotesque reminder of how important it is for the system to change.