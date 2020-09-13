Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Tavleen Singh writes about how shameful it is to watch famous TV journalists being responsible for the ‘despicable media lynching’ in the case of Rhea Chakraborty. In a column in The Indian Express, she writes how if the media had pressurised the Narcotics Bureau the same way for the arrest of an international drug mafia, at least it would have been taxpayers’ money well used. She points out that it is evident these media persons have become pawns in a political game and those watching these channels are also responsible for the lynching.