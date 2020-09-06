Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Sagarika Ghose in her latest piece for the Times of India states how former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is the ideal candidate to receive the Bharat Ratna after Pranab Mukherjee.

She cites some of the highlights of Singh’s progressive policies that shaped India’s financial infrastructure highlighting how the Budget of 1991 was a defining moment for independent India. She points out that to deny Manmohan Singh the country’s highest civilian award would be unfair to someone whose accomplishments far outweigh the failings.