Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In this week’s column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram talks about the Indo-China conflict and how China was the aggressor back in 1962.

Chidambaram in his piece revisits a letter that was written by Nehru to the then prime minister of China Zhou Enlai ringing in how the Chinese had crossed the border in Longju.

He welcomes the disengagement and de-escalation but believes there is some distance to go before the government can reach its declared goal of status quo ante.