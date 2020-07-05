Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

From walking alone down a dark lane, or the nervousness before checking the "Others" inbox on any social media platform- one can argue that not many understand and feel fear as much as women do. It's high time, therefore, that horror stories start being written by women. End your weekend with this column by Shobhita Dhar for The Times Of India, where she explores how female horror writers are now coming out of the shadows of their male counterparts to tell some spine-tingling stories.