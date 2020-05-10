Strike a Balance Between Industry and LabourWhile it is necessary to effect changes to help businesses and the economy during this coronavirus situation, it cannot be at the cost of workers, writes Chanakya in Hindustan Times. While the labourers are already the worst-hit in the country as they are stranded far away from their homes, it is unfair to alter labour laws like Uttar Pradesh has done, compromising on their wages and working conditions.If, almost three decades after India liberalised its industrial policy in the first wave of economic reforms, it hasn’t happened, blame it on politics — the same reason why much-needed agricultural reform hasn’t happened. Interestingly, much like workers, farmers too have borne the brunt of laws originally designed to protect them, and, improve their lot, but that’s the subject of another column (perhaps, even a book).India’s Cruel, Illiberal Attitude to Alcohol, Writes Karan ThaparFive weeks of forced abstinence would obviously mean an explosive demand for liquor, but the way the government dealt with it has been troubling, writes Karan Thapar in Hindustan Times. He points out that the problem began with prohibiting alcohol in the first place citing moral reasons. And when the exchequer was near collapse, the government turned to this massive revenue making sector. But rather than opening all points of sale, only 20% of the stores were permitted which defeated the idea of social distancing and a few states even imposed a ‘corona fee.’Frankly, there’s a lot that diminishes our democracy, but now that I’ve put my mind to it there are few grounds that match up to the cruel and illiberal foolishness of our attitude to alcohol. Cruel because it denies people what they want, like and, often, need. Foolish because you can’t change tastes and definitely should not try to do so in the middle of a pandemic. And illiberal because as adults we have a right to decide for ourselves. If we can vote in or vote out governments, we can certainly handle a drink or two or three!After Lockdown 3.0, More or End?P Chidambaram suggests that post 17 May, the government could extend the lockdown, but that would lead to a complete collapse of the economy that is already tottering. He writes in The Indian Express that the second option is to lift the lockdown, resume nearly all economic and commercial activity and allow public transport, while retaining restrictions in ‘containment zones.’ But this means the government needs to be ready with COVID-19 hospitals and testing and treating an increasing number of new infections every day.The government made some unintended, but crucial, mistakes. While Lockdown 1.0 was anticipated, its sudden imposition with barely four hours’ notice was a mistake. The failure to put money in the bank accounts of the poor, under the Financial Action Plan of March 25, was a grave mistake. Not arranging transport to enable the migrant workers to go back to their home states when the spread of the virus was extremely low was the gravest mistake.A Mother’s Day Toast to All the Perfectly Imperfect Moms in the WorldTwinkle Khanna pens a heartfelt note on how mothers are far from perfect, but most of them are always trying to do their best, even on their worst days. In a column in The Times of India, she writes that a woman’s self-worth mostly is based firmly on what she perceives as her mother’s notion of her. However, in this tug of war between being independent and needing support from one’s mother, it is essential that one refrains from giving unsolicited advice and equips the kid with enough sense to make the right choices.My little one swiftly snaps, ‘Don’t back answer Nani. You keep telling me, “Learn to respect your mother!” So you also respect your mother.’ Chastised, I sit down with Robin and her chamchi Rodin, not quite the kabab mein haddi, though both will always have a bone to pick with me. My daughter then informs us that she has cards ready for Sunday, her brother is doing a cake and we will also get massage coupons. And with that, Mother and I sit back and look forward to an imperfectly perfect Mother’s Day, all locked in together.Educational Reform Under Imran Khan Is a Way of Embracing IsolationismKhaled Ahmed comes down heavily upon Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for criticising the ‘Aurat March’ where women demanded that they wanted to take control of their education and marriage. In a column in The Indian Express, he wrote that the state wants to merge the Urdu and English-medium education with the madrassas or the religious schools because Khan believes it is the Western education that is influencing the women to demand for ‘liberation.’The uniformity of mind created in the state-sector schools is a kind of preparation for the final takeover by the pure madrassa stream — the utopia Pakistan aspires to. A majority of the suicide-bomber boys who did the dirty work of the Taliban came from the state-run schools. The madrassas, on the other hand, provided the warriors that waged cross-border jihad and at times, defied the patron-state itself. Today, Pakistan is simply not intellectually equipped to handle the problem it has posited to itself. The most locked mind in Pakistan is located inside the educational bureaucracy serving in the federal and provincial ministries.India’s Migrant Workers Deserve Better Than ThisMark Tully asks in Hindustan Times, why the outcry against the suffering inflicted on migrant labourers who are more than 90% of India’s workforce has been muted. It has been shocking to see the government be oblivious to the sight of thousands of migrant workers, dismissed by employers, thrown out of their accommodation, in urgent need of food and money, driven by desperation, walking home, he writes.During a row with her husband over his attitude to the servants, Lady Chatterley says, “I’d have you be aware of people.” He replies, “And I’d have you a little less aware of that kind of people and a little more aware of the people who are after all of your own sort and class.” One of the gamekeeper’s friends asks Lady Chatterley, “Do the upper classes feel any sympathy with working men as has nothing before them, till they drop. Do they sympathise?” The migrant worker crisis has shown the relevance of that question in today’s India.A Poor Way of Thinking: Poverty Compounds India’s Corona Suffering. Governments Never Fix This Core ProblemThe coronavirus situation has hit India hard inspite of a low mortality rate and less number of cases compared to other less populous countries, because we are poor, writes Chetan Bhagat. In a column in The Times of India, he writes how India is habituated to being poor but this is the right time to reflect on the country’s misplaced focus on communal politics over boosting economy. It is time to go bullish to attract businesses, invest in public health and personal hygiene and work towards becoming richer.Here’s what we think is good: Living a simple life (and hence GDP contracting, consumption reducing behaviour is great), respecting elders (including their obsolete ideas about India, which kept it abysmally poor), being proud of your religious or caste identity (and therefore focussing on it over anything else in elections), letting the government regulate and take care of everything (particularly those business guys who are all bad and therefore a sarkari babu needs to control them) and worshipping politicians like leaders of religious cults (and therefore not holding them accountable).Imagined WorldsMukul Kesavan draws parallels from the mini-series The Plot Against America to the present political situation in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a column in The Telegraph, he pictures an alternate reality where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the Prime Minister considering he is doing an exemplary job during COVID-19 with almost no fatalities, where CAA is non-existent and Amit Shah is no longer a key deciding authority in the country.But there might be a way out of Modi 2020 and the clue to that lies in another counterfactual version of America’s history. This is The Man in the High Castle, a show based on a novel by the great science fiction writer, Philip K. Dick. The central conceit of this story is that the Axis powers won the World War Two and the United States has been divided up between Japan and Germany. The American Reich is a dystopian nightmare, impartially dedicated to killing all minorities from African Americans, to Jews, to those disabled in any way. There is no escape from the long arm of the Reich, though people periodically try to get away. But then hope appears, or rather forbidden, contraband films materialize, reels and reels of them that show black and white footage from another world where the Allies have won the war.Inside Track: Kishor’s ExpertiseWest Bengal Assembly elections are a year way and it is interesting to note that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has roped in Prashant Kishor as a troubleshooter to help the state handle the coronavirus pandemic. Coomi Kapoor writes in The Indian Express about how this raises questions if he will be there in the political race, despite the party being wary of his alleged BJP links.The Congress’s longest serving full-time spokesperson, Tom Vadakkan, got so tired of waiting for a reward that he joined the BJP last year. (Not that this has substantially improved his lot in life.) Only one canny opposition party spokesperson has defied the odds, Priyanka Chaturvedi. When she joined the Congress media cell a few years back, the then unknown mother of two from Mumbai got plum assignments courtesy media-in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Despite the favoured treatment, Chaturvedi jumped ship and joined the Shiv Sena last year. Here too she leapfrogged over the heads of many old-timers and was recently elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on a Sena ticket thanks to her good equation with Aaditya Thackeray.More From The Quint:Indian Jawans Helped Save Europe in WWII. Can India Win COVID War?With Migrant Train Allegation, Shah Throws A Stick At MamataWhy ‘Propaganda’ Against Safoora Is A Step Back for Women’s RightsWhat If Migrant Workers Don’t Return? Jean Drèze Explains CrisisOur Boys & Girls Have Secret Lives And Now We Know It: What Next? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.