Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You
Bring Ambedkar & Gandhi Together
Ramachandra Guha writes in The Telegraph about how, in order to overcome the malign forces of Hindutva, we should not view Gandhi and Ambedkar as adversaries; instead note how they were complementary to each other. The work of undermining the caste system and of delegitimising untouchability required both pressure from Dalits themselves, which Ambedkar provided and from upper-caste reformers, which is what Gandhi represented.
Thus, in his interview Mahadeva had remarked: “We should also listen to the words of Varanasi’s 16-year-old boy: ‘I will stand with Gandhi in Godse’s country.’ Otherwise, any kind of fundamentalism will first pluck out the eyes of one’s own, making them blind. After that, brains are ripped out depriving one of any rationality. Later, the heart is taken out making one monstrous. And then a sacrifice will be asked for. This is increasing today. We have to save our children’s eyes, their hearts and their brains from the jaws of fundamentalism immediately. It is better if young Dalit women take Gandhi to task after the wandering Gandhi-killer Godse’s ghost has achieved moksha. If this awareness is not there, I worry that the danger will hit at the very roots of the Dalits.”
Does the Finance Minister Know Her Onions?
P Chidambaram takes a jibe at Nirmala Seetharaman’s budget 2020, saying, the BJP has given up on reviving the economy, accelerating growth rate, promoting investment and creating jobs. He writes in The Indian Express, about how the budget fails to spell out solutions for the macro-economic crisis faced by the country.
It appears that the government continues to be in denial; the government is in denial that the economy is demand-constrained and investment-starved. Being in denial, the government has refused to look at serious reform measures or propose solutions to the twin challenges. The government’s idea of ‘reforms’ is to give small dollops of tax relief to tax payers.
Immigrants or Business, Mentality Needs to Change
Many Indians today believe that immigrants are the ‘trespassing termites’ that have drained India of its resources, writes Chetan Bhagat in The Times of India. It is this thought that is rooted in the resentment against the Muslim community. And thus arises the argument - ‘But they had Pakistan, why are they here?’ In order to grow, it is important to shed this mentality and look at the larger picture, he writes.
Some argue in return — but isn’t compliance important? Isn’t it good to do the ‘chowkidaari’ of these evil tax evaders and unscrupulous businessmen? Why shouldn’t we remove illegal immigrants? Or correct historical wrongs done to Hindus, by making Muslims pay for it? I won’t go into the inherent bigotry of the above arguments. I would just say this — whether an individual or a country, to grow, you need abundance mentality. Businesses evade taxes. Businesses also create wealth. Immigrants enter illegally. Immigrants can also add value and add to GDP. Muslims were appeased. Muslims are also talented and can be a big part of India’s growth story. The first statement comes from scarcity mentality. The second one is abundance mentality. The first one will slow us down and keep us fighting. The second one will make India grow. Maybe we as a nation too should think less of what others have managed to steal and focus on how we can create more.
A Balance of Forces: The Very Meaning of ‘Victory’ & ‘Defeat’ in a War Has Changed. Ask the Americans
Manoj Joshi counters Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim, made earlier this week, that India’s military can defeat Pakistan in 7-10 days. He writes in The Times of India that if India pushes the Pakistani red lines, it can trigger an escalated nuclear response.
The Indian military has been seriously underfunded, curbing its effectiveness, he points out. Also, even if India emerges victorious, the country will have to face a massive loss considering the huge arsenal of ballistic missiles and bombs that Pakistan possesses.
And then, there is China. Will it stand by and allow its only real ally to be defeated even in a limited sense? Unlikely. Indeed, the prime beneficiary of an India-Pakistan war could well be Beijing since it will weaken both South Asian parties regardless of who “wins” or “loses”. Truth be told, the government’s Pakistan strategy has painted it into a corner. Using hostility towards Islamabad for electoral gains has left it with a one dimensional policy and with just one instrument in hand – a hammer – that can be used only in limited ways.
Incitements by BJP Leaders Aim to Polarise Society, Create Violent Identities — Not Just Win Elections
As anti-CAA protests are gaining momentum, the ruling party is using these protests to provoke more communalisation and violence, writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in The Indian Express. The ability to cross all moral limits in speech has become a test of party loyalty. And BJP is measuring its growth beyond election victories. It is working on the cultural transformation of India, to assert Hindu majoritarianism.
The calculus on the relationship between elections and violence has been changing fundamentally since the BJP assumed office, even more so after its second victory. The conventional logic about politics naturally containing violence will not apply to it. First, the ideology and structure of the party is now suffused with violence. The BJP wants to win elections. But it also draws its strength from the fact that its logic is not entirely instrumental. In fact it is important to the BJP to signal to its core base that while other parties engage in the petty politics of mere self-interest, the BJP is ready to take on the mantle of “saving the nation,” willing to do what it takes to defend the nation from assorted traitors. Its appeal requires it to act non-instrumentally. And the only way in which it can signal that is to act out its ideology in a dramatic, militarised language.
Tackling Hunger Rulers’ Primary Dharma
India has slipped in the hunger index and is now at 102 among 117 countries. Anand Neelakantan urges readers to seek inspiration from mythology, like Mahabharat, to understand what a just ruler should do in such dire times. He writes in The New Indian Express that a good ruler considers tackling hunger as his primary dharma and offering alms or charity isn’t the solution. It is essential that the people are empowered and justice and equality is ensured.
Instead of searching for nuclear missiles in Mahabharata, if our politicians learn such lessons about Rajdharma from our ancient scriptures, India would have been a far better place to live in. We have been independent for the past seven decades and we have had many political leaders of different political parties ruling us. If India is ranking so low in the hunger index even now, one shouldn’t have any doubt on which category of rulers they fit in.
Budget 2020: A Smokescreen of Numbers
Calling this year’s budget a bluff, Jayati Ghosh writes in The Telegraph about how most of the data has been fudged and that this budget will not provide the required fiscal stimulus to kick-start the economy. She points out that a few crony capitalists and foreign portfolio investors will only benefit with the reduced taxation. The country will continue to suffer, while being distracted by nationalism and majoritarian triumphalism.
The outlay on the food subsidy has been cut from the budget estimate of Rs 1.84 lakh crore to Rs 1.08 lakh crore. This really means that not only will states not receive the required inputs to ensure food distribution, but the Food Corporation of India will continue to suffer losses and have to take on debt because it is simply not getting paid by the Central government. The MGNREGA — a crucial programme in these times of unemployment and rural distress — is also being starved of funds. It is estimated that just to be maintained at its current level, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore is required, but this budget actually cuts the existing inadequate projected spending of Rs 71,000 crore by a further Rs 9,500 crore for the coming year.
The Govt Has Adopted a Measured Policy of Planned Recovery by a Thousand Cuts. It Can Work
Govind Sankarnarayan writes in Hindustan Times about how this budget revealed that the government is not looking for dramatic changes in policy such as steep reductions in customs duties or the abolition of capital gains tax. Instead, it aims to help by active social sector spending, funding to allow farmers to generate retail, reduction in direct taxes for the middle class and also the reduction of the overseas tax, which should make it simpler for investments in India.
In tune with the belief that small initiatives can have larger beneficial consequences, small NBFC’s will now get the legal benefits under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act. This will enable precisely the kinds of organisations which lend more to small enterprises, and help in job creation to lend more with the comfort of greater recoveries. On a similar note, encouragement of TrEDS ( the platform which enables invoice discounting) is another excellent but under-marketed scheme which still hasn’t achieved traction. Public sector vendors will now use TrEDS, making them easier to finance.
Optics Aside, Pakistan & US Ties Are Still Fragile
Watching US President call Pakistan PM Imran Khan a ‘very good friend’ and the US now being less willing to pursue the blacklisting of Pakistan by an international watchdog on counterterrorism, makes it seem like US-Pakistan ties are at its best. However, trust still lacks between the two countries, writes Yashwant Raj in The Hindustan Times.
The freeze on nearly $2 billion in security aid to Pakistan remains in place; a third, for the sake of context and comparison, of the $6 billion International Monetary Fund package Pakistan accepted last year to deal with its external debt crisis. Pakistan has received more than $33 billion from the US in security aid since 2002, the year after the US invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorists attacks. The suspension formalised a downturn in relations that started on the night of May 1, 2011, when US navy SEAL commandoes found and killed Osama bin Laden in a walled compound barely a mile from Pakistan’s elite military academy in Abbottabad.
