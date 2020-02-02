Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Manoj Joshi counters Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim, made earlier this week, that India’s military can defeat Pakistan in 7-10 days. He writes in The Times of India that if India pushes the Pakistani red lines, it can trigger an escalated nuclear response.

The Indian military has been seriously underfunded, curbing its effectiveness, he points out. Also, even if India emerges victorious, the country will have to face a massive loss considering the huge arsenal of ballistic missiles and bombs that Pakistan possesses.