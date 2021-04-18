Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"Both the Kumbh Mela and elections are grand Indian festivals: One is a vibrant expression of faith, another of democracy. One celebrates the pilgrim, the other celebrates the voter", writes Sagarika Ghose for The Times of India.

Ghose notes how the "Haj was cancelled last year, Christmas celebrations were scaled down in the West, and Ramzan gatherings ought to be restricted". She reiterates in her column that to "put a celebration on hold to safeguard the lives of the faithful is a far greater service to religion than knowingly putting millions at risk of contracting a deadly virus".