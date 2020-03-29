Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Mark Tully is his usual erudite self in his column for the Hindustan Times. He makes a strong case for an almost Zen-like balance between private sector and the government, in which the binary or the 'one-uppery' is cast away, and the eventual result is of great benefit to the poor. He brings in Dostoyevski, Sunita Narain (of the Centre for Science and Environment stresses) and British author Simon Kuper to strengthen his argument. What shines through though, is his empathy for the thousands of migrant labourers stuck in dangerous transit.