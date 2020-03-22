Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Meghnad Desai writes about how the nomination of the Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha has raised doubts about the independence of the judiciary. He suggests in The Indian Express to adopt the British reform, making all retiring justices of the Supreme Court automatically nominated members of the Upper House. Since their appointment would be automatic, there would be no question of patronage of the powers and the nominated members can also behave in a non-partisan way.