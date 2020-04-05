Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

On 30 January 2020, an Indian student studying in Wuhan, China (the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak) returned to Kerala, to become the first COVID-19 patient in India. The 50th case was identified less than 41 days after this.

Currently, India has 3,072 identified cases and 75 deaths – roughly sixty days from the first infection – as of 5 April 2020.

Meanwhile, after a massive economic crisis, a ‘Janata Curfew’, a national lockdown, and an unprecedented exodus of confused, hungry, jobless migrant labourers, people are now living in an uneasy, new normal. One that throws up micro challenges (work from home, to stock or not to stock, uncertainty about the scale of the pandemic) and macro crises (economic, stigmatic, humanitarian).

Little wonder then, that India's collective conscience – represented by these opinion pieces, in part – is focused on the many facets of the COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, in the midst of each of these critical viewpoints, hope and optimism prevail. Read on!