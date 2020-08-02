Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

The way to match up to China’s steadfast growth is for India to not just be Atmanirbhar (self-sufficient) but Sare jahan se achha (best in the world), writes S A Aiyar. In a column in The Times of India, he explains how India cannot compete with China by producing high-cost goods behind high tariff walls, but by producing the best goods in the world by developing the best technology. He urges the Modi government and RSS to start schools that can match with the Chinese and universities of Ivy League quality that will start a trend for all political parties to start their own schools of excellence.