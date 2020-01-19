Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

The Modi government made a mistake by insulting Jeff Bezos, writes Tavleen Singh in her column in The Indian Express. She adds that instead of being welcomed after he offered to invest a billion dollars in India, Bezos was "insulted publicly” by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

She says another mistake the prime minister needs to pay attention to is his pursuit of political goals like the abrogation of Article 370 and the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, while neglecting the economy.