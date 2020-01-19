Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You
Why Insult Jeff Bezos?
The Modi government made a mistake by insulting Jeff Bezos, writes Tavleen Singh in her column in The Indian Express. She adds that instead of being welcomed after he offered to invest a billion dollars in India, Bezos was "insulted publicly” by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
She says another mistake the prime minister needs to pay attention to is his pursuit of political goals like the abrogation of Article 370 and the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, while neglecting the economy.
If for no other reason than that India faces an unemployment crisis, we should have welcomed Jeff Bezos with open arms last week. He tried his best to assure Modi and his ministers that he came bearing the gift of creating a million new jobs by 2025. Wearing an Indian waistcoat and radiating hope and goodwill, the world’s richest man declared that he was sure that the 21st century would be India’s century. But, instead of being welcomed, he was insulted publicly by Modi’s Minister of Commerce who told him that he did India no “favours” by offering to invest a billion dollars.Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
The US Is Proof That States Can Defy Citizenship Laws
A state’s refusal to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act cannot be grounds for imposition of President’s Rule, SA Aiyar writes in The Times of India.
Aiyar cites how a number of states and cities in the United States have refused to co-operate with President Trump’s promise to “expel immigrants”. He adds that Trump’s threats of sanctions against non-compliant states have all been challenged in US courts with many judges ruling against him.
India’s Constitution is not identical to the US’s. Technically, the US is a federation of states while India is a union of states. Does that mean the central government in India can ride roughshod over states in ways that the US cannot? The Supreme Court will have the last word, but will surely take into account the US experience. Nobody in the US argues that the emergence of sanctuary cities equals Constitutional breakdown. In India too, the refusal of some states to implement something as controversial as the CAA cannot be called a Constitutional breakdown. It cannot justify the mass dismissal of naysaying state governments, or the imposition of President’s Rule.SA Aiyar in The Times of India
Centre Can Enforce Its Promise on CAA
In his column in The Indian Express, Meghnad Desai writes that the Centre is well within its power to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act and carry out its plans for a National Register of Citizens. This, he says, is because there are few other constraints that can be put on the government, as long as the Rajya Sabha stays in their favour.
He adds that the opposition has been caught flat-footed, failing to show a united front against the CAA, even at the recent meeting called by Sonia Gandhi.
The government has now notified the legislation so its implementation has neither been annulled nor even delayed. The government does not intend to relent. Narendra Modi said his government had not even discussed implementing NRC nationwide. He has obviously been overruled by the hard BJP core. Modi 1.0 began with Swachh Bharat. Modi 2.0 is about Swachh Bharatiyata. Since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said all those living in India are Hindus, regardless of their religion, can the Prime Minister offer an inclusive approach which will be conciliatory? Or will the hard core of the BJP shout him down once again?Meghnad Desai in The Indian Express
SC Verdict on Kashmir Offers Hope for Change, But When?
P Chidambaram, in The Indian Express, writes about the implications of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the petitions challenging the restrictions imposed in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
He says that 20 civilians and 36 militants were killed and eight security personnel lost their lives during the period from 4 August 2019 to 13 January 2020. He adds that despite the Supreme Court’s judgment on the matter this month, restrictions continue on internet, movement, and political activities among others.
The Court’s judgment gives the government a way to retreat from its authoritarian and militaristic approach to the Kashmir issue — but I doubt the government will take that route. The judgment also gives hope to the seven million people of the Kashmir Valley that their freedoms will be restored — although there is no sign yet of that happening seven days later. The Respondents (Central and the Union Territory governments) are unhappy that their actions will constantly be subject to judicial review. The Petitioners are unhappy that they have got no real relief, only propositions of law.P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
The Women of Shaheen Bagh: The True Daughters of Savitribai Phule
The women who have continued to sit in protest against the CAA-NPR-NRC, at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, have emerged as the true daughters of Savitribai Phule, writes Disha Wadekar in The Indian Express.
She says that over 170 years ago, Savitribai too fought for the rights of the oppressed and marginalised. She adds that they too will be challenged, like Savitribai was, but must continue their resistance “to save the Constitution”.
Nearly 170 years ago, Savitribai Phule had stood up against Brahminical oppression to fight for the right to education of women and Shudras. Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh too were pelted with stones by anti-social forces at the time. The succeeding generations of women who have been leaders in fighting discriminatory social systems, including the ones who have risen to the occasion during the anti-CAA protests, are all in the truest sense the daughters of Savitribai and Fatimabi.Disha Wadekar in The Indian Express
Why Gandhi Is Missing in The CAA Protests
In his column in The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan explains why leaders like Dr Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule and Bhagat Singh have become iconic for the CAA-NRC protests, while Gandhi has not.
He places the blame for this on several factors, including Gandhi’s appropriation by the Indian State since his death, and the evolving critiques of his attitudes towards caste, race and women. But, he adds, that Gandhi must be revisited simply because he was the first to tackle many of the challenges the CAA-NRC protest movement now faces.
The tasks of financing, organizing and sustaining protest, of planning for the future when confronted by an implacably hostile State, of knowing when to advance and when to duck, make Gandhi relevant simply because he was the first to ask these questions and look for answers. But perhaps the most important reason to revisit Gandhi is because he was assassinated by a man and an ideology that loathed him for his commitment to pluralism and his solidarity with the Muslims of the subcontinent at a time of genocidal violence.Mukul Kesavan in The Telegraph
A Reminder: It Was Inter-Community Partnership That Built Free India
It’s a mistake to think of the protests against the Citizenship law as simply a “Muslim issue”, writes Sagarika Ghose in The Times of India. She says that this is a protest armed with nothing but the Preamble, and a declaration of equal citizenship.
The protesters make an important argument, she writes, that the equality of all religions before law, is the foundation of the constitution, and that Parliament cannot insert religious discrimination into any law.
At protest sites youngsters are lining up to have their faces painted with the Tricolour, something normally seen during cricket matches or Independence Day. At Shaheen Bagh, there’s an installation of India Gate and giant India maps. Posters of freedom heroes Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar and Maulana Azad are depicted standing together. Claiming all of them together — something conventional politicians don’t — is what makes the protest ideologically unique.Sagarka Ghose in The Times of India
Who are India’s Sons and Daughters?
In his column in Hindustan TImes, Karan Thapar explains why the government’s recent arguments advocating the CAA are not only flawed but also disturbing. He says that the prime minister’s statement that India’s efforts have made Pakistan answerable for persecuting minorities, something that otherwise “the world would not have known about”, is untrue.
He also asks what would happen to the Muslims of Pakistan who had their origins in India, like the Ahmadiyas whose faith originated in Punjab. Would they also not be considered “sons and daughters of India”?
While Pakistani Hindus are undeniably ill-treated, there are reasons to believe the treatment of other religious minorities is worse. The BBC’s Reality Check team says, “the majority of blasphemy cases up to 2018” were filed against Ahmadiyas or other Muslims, not Christians and Hindus. Perhaps the worst sufferers are the four million Ahmadiyas. In 1974, they were declared non-Muslim. General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s 1984 ordinance forbade community worship or calling their places of worship mosques. While Hindus have risen to be chief justices, ministers and members of parliament, that’s been denied to Ahmadiyas for over 45 years.Karan Thapar in Hindustan Times
Revisiting Our Past Selves in The Digital Age
Social media reminders, friend anniversaries, old photos, and embarrassing posts you shared - we have to exercise new muscles that accept and forgive, when we revisit our past selves in the digital age, writes Rega Jha.
The desire to relive past memories has its offline predecessor in family photo albums, she writes, in The Times of India. But the painstaking detail with which our lives are now recorded, can even, as is often the case, be weaponised.
So, while the ability to forget, and be forgotten, is a useful survival mechanism, this becomes difficult in the times we live in, she says.
Technologically unaided, we don’t actually hold our own histories well. Our brains are designed to protect us from remembering too clearly. Theories abound in psychology and neuroscience about how and why we forget the details of our own lives. The “motivated forgetting theory” posits that our minds reject memories that would be too painful, or destructive, to hold. The “decay theory” argues that memories not recalled often simply fade. The “false memory theory” lays out, convincingly, that we are prone to forgetting the facts of what happened to us and filling in details to match our beliefs, our lasting emotions, about them instead.Rega Jha in The Times of India
More From The Quint:
- Chennai’s Worst Kept Secret: Sex Workers Talk Dreams, Abuse & More
- The True Legacy of Kaifi Azmi: Poetry of Romance and Revolution
- Data Shows One Issue Gave BJP Sudden Spike in Delhi – It’s Not CAA
- Too Late to Remedy Economy Now: Chidambaram Ahead of Budget 2020
- Dear BCCI, an Equal Paying Field Equals an Equal Playing Field
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)