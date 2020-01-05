Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

There is not a strand of our cultural life that is not upsetting touchy folks today. From cinema to music, theatre to dance, anything that doesn’t stick to the formulaic or questions the existing order is up for instant, uninformed offence taking. A quick Google search should be enough today to fact-check the story behind a song/poem/play that is making you bristle with righteous indignation. Who wrote it? Why? Do four words used in conjunction necessarily add up to an insult against a religion? Could you be wrong?It is almost as if it is more important to be offended than to be informed.“Who knows Faiz Ahmed Faiz?” asks IIT Kanpur’s deputy director on the institute’s surreal inquiry into whether Hum Dekhenge, Faiz’s epic poem on resisting tyranny sung by student protestors, is “anti-Hindu”. Well, how difficult is it to find out who Faiz is, and if his exhortation to his compatriots to remember that Allah’s name will survive all brutal military regimes had anything to do with his views on Hinduism?

Malini Nair in The Times Of India