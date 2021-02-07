Sunday View: The Best Weekend Reads Curated Just For You

In his column for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan writes that to watch test cricketers being conscripted into a Twitter chorus aimed at foreign critics of the Indian government, in the name of the Nation, is embarrassing and strange. However, it isn’t peculiar to Indian cricket but native to modern sport, a part of its historical evolution.

Kesavan argues that he principle of sporting autonomy, the idea of a necessary distance between the State and its sportsmen, “might have been a liberal conceit but it was an enabling fiction. In its absence, we had Dhoni and Kohli wooing the nation in military fatigue caps, performing patriotism.” According to him, once cricketers cross that line, once they go from playing for the country to role-playing for the Nation, there is no going back.