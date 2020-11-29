Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You 

In his column for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan writes that some conservative pundits, embarrassed by the feral Right and keen to seem ideologically respectable, have found an all-purpose rhetorical manoeuvre which goes like this. Progressives are to blame for the enthronement of racist, communalist and majoritarian political parties because it is the left’s ‘wokeness’, its infatuation with minority politics that prepared the ground for the rise of the ‘hard’ right.

He argues in the context of American politics but with a nod at India that racism and communalism in politics is a choice, not a permanent condition. When people stop making racist choices, they stop being racist. Kesavan contends that the writer’s task “is to clarify not fudge the nature of the choice voters made when they chose Trump or Modi.”