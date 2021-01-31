Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In her weekly dose of what's going around in the political grapevine, Coomi Kapoor tells us how Parliament is not how it used to be for journalists, how Bhutan won't be using it's India-imported COVID vaccine for a month, why PM Modi is not on the AIADMK-BJP's posters in Tamil Nadu, how Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plans to please Modi-Shah, and finally, why BS Yedyurappa is Karnataka politics' Undertaker (of the WWE fame). Read her column on The Indian Express.