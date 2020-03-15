Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

The matter came up again on 6 March, by when the Delhi Police had filed an affidavit accusing Mander of “bringing the judiciary, as an institution, and individual judges in disrepute”. On this occasion, Mander’s lawyer, Dushyant Dave, pleaded with the judges: “Please go through the entire speech … the filing of the application by Delhi Police against Mander is an attempt to browbeat him … He is being put in the dock for nothing.” But, again, the Court did not hear the full speech. It continued to rely on the Solicitor General’s version now, presumably, supported by the police. And it ordered Mander to respond to the allegations and fixed an April date for the next hearing. However, if the judges had heard the speech, this is what they would have found Mander said of the Court. After saying the fight for our country and our Constitution cannot be won in Parliament, because our secular parties do not have the moral strength to take it up, he added: “This fight can also not be won in the Supreme Court because, as we have seen in the case of the NRC, Ayodhya and Kashmir, the Supreme Court has not been able to protect humanity, equality and secularism. We will definitely try as hard as we can in the Supreme Court, because it is our Supreme Court after all. However, the final decision will be given neither by the Parliament nor by the Supreme Court.”

Karan Thapar in The Hindustan Times