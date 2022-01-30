Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
To Take On BJP Duo, Congress Needs a Priyanka-Pilot Jodi
Congress must try a bold and novel experiment by fielding the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra-Sachin Pilot duo to have a better chance at winning against the Modi-Shah jodi, writes Sanjay Jha. The role of the opposition party in a country is to set the agenda on daily prime-time news and drive public opinion, but the Congress has failed to do justice to this pivotal role, he writes in a column in The Times of India.
Priyanka is demonstrating remarkable grit, chutzpah and an Indira Gandhi-inspired outreach. She is a natural communicator, engages animatedly with the media and genuinely loves being with the masses. I saw Priyanka closely during the 2018 AICC session, and she was brilliantly managing a chaotic back-office with insouciant ease. She is an organisation-builder, a team player. Pilot is ambitious, hungry, hardworking, and a resolute competitor who can outfox the BJP (he did that in Rajasthan single-handedly). Behind that deceptive exterior of the good-boy-next-door look lurks a fiercely lionhearted man. The Congress loyalists would still get a Gandhi with her political brand largely intact, while Pilot could attract millions of voters who find dynastic politics retrograde.Sanjay Jha in The Times of India
Betrayal by Our Political Leaders
Unemployment should be the biggest issue in the elections that are currently underway, but there seems to be hardly any mention of the unemployment crisis by the BJP and the Congress while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections. Tavleen Singh writes in The Indian Express about how Congress needs to challenge BJP's agenda of spreading religiosity, hyper-nationalism and hatred under the illusion of ‘vikas.’
The only political party at the national level that can challenge the BJP is the Congress party. But, instead of learning from the mistakes made in past elections, it continues to remain in exactly the same place it was when it was swept out of power by the Modi wave in 2014. There is still the same old talk about the ‘idea of India’ being destroyed without any Congress leader noticing that Modi has made it clear that he has a different idea of India and that it is equally valid and apparently more popular.Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
From Service to Servitude
The Modi government needs to correct the negative perceptions of civil services by increasing the number of officers recruited annually and appointing willing officers to service exclusively under the Central government writes P Chidambaram in a column in The Indian Express. The over-centralization of authority in the PMO and the reduction of ministries/departments to no more than subordinate offices has led to officers being unwilling to be deputed to the Central government, he writes.
Assuming that the first amendment is motivated by need, it is evident that the second amendment is motivated by pure malice. It will confer power on the Central government, in “specific situations”, to unilaterally summon any officer to serve under the Central government. We know what the “specific situations” will be? The case of a retiring chief secretary of West Bengal who ‘failed’ to receive the Prime Minister at the airport and the cases of police officers who ‘failed’ to provide security to Mr J P Nadda are fresh in memory.P Chidambaram in The Times of India.
Inside Track: Filling the Vacuum
Coomi Kapoor in a column in The Indian Express writes about after 50 years of governments arguing over which statue should be be erected after King George V’s statue was removed in 1968 at Rajpath, Modi took the decision to install Netaji Bose’s statue. She also writes about the deep division among retired foreign service officers over support to the Modi government that is becoming apparent and how the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh elections will determine BJP's presidential candidate.
Unlike 2017, when Ram Nath Kovind was a shoo-in, this time the NDA may not be as comfortably placed. It has lost allies such as the Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena and its share of elected representatives in states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan has fallen. The outcome of the UP Assembly polls will be crucial. One reported strategy being discussed is to field a person from Tamil Nadu. The state, with 39 Lok Sabha seats, is one of the most powerful states electorally and the NDA’s vote share is negligible. It is felt that if a person from Tamil Nadu is chosen, opposition parties like the DMK would be persuaded to back the candidate out of regional loyalty. In fact, Tamil social media channels have started speculating on names such as Nirmala Sitharaman and governors Tamilisai Soundarajan and La Ganesan.Coomi Kapoor in The Indian Express
A Yawning Chasm
Like Nathuram Godse, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) still believes that Hindus have a superior claim to the politics and cultural life of the nation, writes Ramachandra Guha. In a column in The Telegraph, he writes about how the country needs to remind itself of the Gandhian ideology that people of all faiths have equal rights to the country and all that it represents.
This “ill-will and dislike for Muslims”, that Mashruwala identified as a core tenet of the RSS, was abundantly expressed in the writings of M.S. Golwalkar, the longest-serving sarsanghchalak of the organization. The current head of the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, has a less crudely polemical style than some of his predecessors, but there is little doubt that he subscribes to the same ideology of Hindu supremacism. (His silence on the recent hate fest in Haridwar is revealing in this regard.) In 2022, as in 1948, there remains a yawning chasm between the minority-baiting ideology of Hindutva and the plural and inclusive philosophy of Gandhi. Now, as then, Indians must choose between one or the other. On how wise and brave we are, or can be, the future of the Republic may depend.Ramachandra Guha in The Indian Express
The Retreat, Beat
Recalling history, Upala Sen writes in The Telegraph about how the Beating Retreat, a centuries old military tradition and the classic 'Abide With Me' that is usually performed are not Indian by nature and have been inspired by the British Raj.
This old military custom was most likely instituted by James II, monarch of England and Ireland, and of Scotland (as James VII) too, in the late 17th century. Indologist Gerald James Larson, who attended a Beating Retreat ceremony in newly independent India, wrote about an old culture “celebrating its identity by cloaking itself with symbols of imperial power, pageantry and ritual reenactment borrowed from the ‘eventide’ of” the British Raj.Upala Sen in The Telegraph
India Needs a New Social Contract
During 2021, the worst year of the pandemic for India, the number of billionaires expanded by 39 per cent and at the same time over 84 per cent Indian households suffered a fall of income. The grim economic devastation in India due to unemployment and poverty has been exposed due to the market-led public policies that have fostered unequal life chances, writes Harsh Mander in The Indian Express.
The starting point of our vision of a new India is for the state to assume responsibility to provision quality healthcare, education, food, pension, clean water and housing, free or in affordable ways for all citizens. Economist Prabhat Patnaik, in his contribution to the India Exclusion Report brought out by the Centre for Equity Studies, says that to resource all of this would demand a public resolve to expand taxation of the super-rich. Sufficient to fund all of this, he calculates, is two taxes levied only on the top 1 per cent of the population — a wealth tax of 2 per cent and an inheritance tax of 33 per cent.Harsh Mander in The Indian Express
Will Increasing Marriage Age to 21 Help Women?
Raising the age of legal marriage for women from 18 to 21 does not address the deep-rooted gender stereotyping and bias, writes Sonali Maheshwari in The New Indian Express. A woman's safety, social stigma, fear of inter-caste/community relationship, poverty, lack of education, societal pressure and fear of rise in dowry demand, which are the reasons why girls are married at a young age, need to be addressed, she writes.
It has been evident time and again that ensuring delayed marriage and pregnancy does not just depend on the legal age. On the other hand, the relationship between the level of education and early marriage is well established. Experts say that often the girl child drops out after primary school simply because she has no access to higher education and is then married off. Also, a study by the International Centre for Research on Women (ICRW) has found that girls out of school are 3.4 times more likely to be married or have their wedding already fixed than those who are still studying. Similarly, according to the State of the World Report 2020 by UNFPA, in India, 51% of young women with no education and 47% of those with only a primary education had married by age 18, compared to 29% of young women with a secondary education and 4% with post-secondary education.Sonali Maheshwari in The New Indian Express
Cerebral Pleasure
While Wordle may be one of the many puzzles you find online, logophiles and puzzle aficionados owe a debt of gratitude to its founder for birthing such a game during the time of a pandemic, writes Samantak Das in The Telegraph.
Another aspect of puzzles, as is the case for most games, is that they bring out the competitiveness that seems to be an innate part of our nature. An interesting feature of Wordle is that you can show others the number of tries you took to solve a Wordle without actually revealing the letter-combinations you used on your path to success. The internet is flooded with the little boxes that allow you to show others how quickly (in terms of the number of tries) you solved the day’s Wordle, often accompanied by comments like “This was a hard one!” (if you took more than four tries) or “I just got lucky” (if solved in three tries or less). But even such a spoiler-free report of success can provide clues on how to solve the Wordle in question, as has been pointed out by several blog posts and articles doing the rounds, including some which analyse how to mathematically optimize Wordle decision trees, and others which seek to find the best strategy to make sure that the puzzle can, in fact, always be solved in six tries or less.Samantak Das in The Telegraph
