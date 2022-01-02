Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Inside Track: Defining Moments of 2021
As an ode to 2021, Coomi Kapoor recalls the cries for help in securing hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and vital medicines in the deadly impact of the second wave of coronavirus, withdrawal of the Modi government’s three new farm laws and shortfall of vaccines. She writes in The New Indian Express that the star events to look out for in the new year are the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee's growing victory in West Bengal, the weakening of the Congress still controlled by the Gandhi dynasty and what Prashant Kishor has to offer.
The BJP has also seen its fortunes slide this year, though not as precipitously as the Congress. In 2019, after its spectacular win in the general elections, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah team appeared invincible. Shah, as an all-powerful Home Minister who tabled the resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and continued to have a major say in the BJP even after giving up the president’s post, was the undoubted No.2. But in 2021 the hierarchy is no longer so clear-cut. With all eyes on the UP Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as a rising star.Coomi Kapoor in The New Indian Express
Grim Anniversary
Ramachandra Guha writes in The Telegraph about how 2022 is the year of major anniversaries, especially two significant events. Twenty years after the pogrom against the Sikhs, the hurt sentiments of this minority community had been substantially assuaged. On the other hand, the Muslims of Gujarat remain as fearful and insecure as they were in 2002 as there has not been the remotest sign of any contrition. He fears that overt violence will be used to firmly impose the will of Hindus on Indians of other faiths and on Muslims in particular.
At the time, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee thought that the violence in Gujarat in 2002 was a consequence of the chief minister not observing his ‘raj dharma’. However, as Narendra Modi’s subsequent career shows, his own understanding of what a politician in power must do is very different from that of previous prime ministers. The BJP under Modi and Amit Shah presents itself as a party for, by, and of the Hindus alone. In this respect, Gujarat 2002 was a test run for what is now being attempted at the national level.Ramachandra Guha in The Telegraph
In a satirical piece in The Telegraph, Upala Sen writes on the rumours about NASA or the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration hiring two dozen theologians to assess how the world’s major religions would react to the discovery of extraterrestrial life. It turned out to be a hoax but apparently a few years ago, it had funded a programme that explored the societal impact of such a discovery as astronauts have ventured into space clutching at religion and its markers.
In 2006, Sunita Williams carried a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and at the time of the launch of Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from ISRO in 2021, the Gita zoomed to space in secured digital card format. If indeed space researchers asked the world’s religions how they might react to extraterrestrial life, in all likelihood they would all come together for once to hammer atop the globe a “Trespassers will be prosecuted” signage. Ghar wapas.Upala Sen in The Telegraph
Vaccines, Boosters and Some Hard Talk
Karan Thapar raises questions about the nation's vaccine strategy, starting with the announcement about boosters. While it seems to have finally dawned on the nation to demand recognition for the made-in-India Covaxin, Thapar recollects the comment made by the Chief Justice of India that Indian vaccine giants were allegedly defaming Covaxin. It is to be noted that there are concerns about Covaxin’s premature clearance and its improper authorisation as per scientifically indisputable claims made by scientists like Dr Gangandeep Kang, he writes in The Hindu.
Pfizer can defend itself and I hope the World Health Organization (WHO) will issue a statement to clear the air, but I want to step-in on the side of a lady widely considered India’s top vaccine scientist. It was to me in an interview last January that she expressed her reservations about Covaxin’s clearance in “clinical-trial mode”. Professor Gagandeep Kang said without efficacy data, no vaccine should be cleared and Covaxin’s clearance, only on the basis of its Phase 1 and 2 results, was neither correct nor defensible.Karan Thapar in The Hindu
Comforting Texts
As we enter a new year, Samantak Das writes in The Telegraph about how we humans during the times of crisis and confusion in the last two years turned to old, familiar things to cope with the unpredictable pandemic.
What I’m trying to get at is that this reversion to things from our (happier) past may not always be a way of escape. Such throwbacks often help us grapple with our present selves, and the times we live in, aided and abetted by the recollection of our younger versions in juxtaposition with ourselves as we are here and now.Samantak Das in The Telegraph
An Unfortunate Ideological Shift in the Judiciary
At a time when even legislations are being used as a means to shatter constitutional tenets such as secularism and federalism, the remarks of a Supreme Court judge against the alleged colonial nature of the legal system are deeply disturbing, writes Kaleeswaram Raj. In a column in The Hindu, he writes on how the judge's statements on using religious revivalism as a political tool by the ruling dispensation, is in line with the right wing’s political rhetoric which relies on the unsubstantiated glories of the past.
The speech by Justice Nazeer has certain distinct characteristics. It is nostalgic in tone and abstract in its concept. It lacked coherence in terms of specific legal situations. The speech contained generalisations without situational references. It did not indicate a concrete and comprehensive legal system that is desirable or adaptable for the nation, after Independence.Kaleeswaram Raj in The Hindu
When Law Becomes a Weapon
P Chidambaram, Former Finance Minister of the country writes in The Indian Express about why he supports the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA). He points out that there are other laws to deal with militancy and terrorism such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Investigation Act. With governments becoming more authoritarian since 2014, the inevitable consequence has been that the police and the Armed Forces when deployed for internal security have become more authoritarian, and thus AFSPA, intended to be a shield, has become a weapon, he writes.
As Home Minister, I supported the repeal of AFSPA. Alternatively, I pleaded for amending the Act. I failed, and I have narrated the story in my 2015 column. Today, we have an authoritarian government, an authoritarian Prime Minister and an authoritarian Home Minister. The chances of repeal, or even amendments, are zero. The only recourse is the Constitutional Courts.P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
Goodbye, 2021
As we mourn the tragic times of 2021, Tavleen Singh in a column in The Indian Express says she is shocked that as the country is gearing for the election season, enough measures have not been implemented to stop the spread of Omicron. She asks why vaccines are still not easily available, why we have delayed boosters and why the issues raised by the doctors have not been resolved yet.
Was there anything that happened in 2021 that we can celebrate as an achievement? Farmers ended their long agitation against the farm laws when the Prime Minister backed down. This is good. There is a fine temple being built in Ayodhya and the Vishwanath Temple corridor was inaugurated in Benares. In Delhi, the Central Vista project proceeds at a spanking pace as does work on the new Parliament building. New India will not be short of new buildings. For those who believe that India should be a Hindu Rashtra there is sufficient evidence that work on this project continued through 2021 at a furious pace.Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
Hope 2022: India’s Rise in $100 Trn Global GDP
In the midst of reminders of how grim 2021 has been, Shankar Aiyar writes in The New Indian Express about the report by the Centre for Economic and Business Research that economic growth is expected to be better this year and ahead of the previous deadline of 2024. The feel good factor for India is that it will overtake France in 2022 to occupy the position of the sixth largest economy in the world, he opines. India’s biggest challenge is to shift its workforce to productive domains.
Attempts to liberate productivity have been shackled by parochial partisan politics at the Centre and the states. Leverage of technology is constrained by inadequacies in the regulatory landscape. In 2021, China’s GDP stands at $ 16.8 trillion while that of India is $2.95 trillion. Change need not await another crisis. India is poised at the cusp of a global rethink and pivot given the fault lines emerging in China. As the world pivots to prop supply chain resilience, India can be the producer and the consumer which global economies are looking for.Shankkar Aiyar in The New Indian Express
