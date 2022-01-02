Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Ramachandra Guha writes in The Telegraph about how 2022 is the year of major anniversaries, especially two significant events. Twenty years after the pogrom against the Sikhs, the hurt sentiments of this minority community had been substantially assuaged. On the other hand, the Muslims of Gujarat remain as fearful and insecure as they were in 2002 as there has not been the remotest sign of any contrition. He fears that overt violence will be used to firmly impose the will of Hindus on Indians of other faiths and on Muslims in particular.